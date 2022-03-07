local briefs

National, Big Ten honors for Murray

University of Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray was named Monday as a first-team All-American selection by The Sporting News and selected as the Big Ten Conference men's basketball co-player of the week.

Murray was joined on the The Sporting News five-player first-team All-American team by Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Hawkeye forward who averaged 7.2 points last season ranks fourth nationally with a Big Ten-leading scoring average of 23.3 points per game. Murray is the only player in the country to average more than 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.

The Big Ten recognized Murray for the sixth time this season after he averaged 23.7 points, three blocks, 2.3 assists and one steal per game in Iowa's three games last week. He shared the honor with Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr.

Iowa's Clark is finalist

University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Monday as one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the top point guard in college women's basketball.

Clark leads the country in scoring (27.4) and assists (7.9) per game. The Big Ten Conference player of the year and most outstanding player recipient at the Big Ten tournament also leads the Hawkeyes with an average of 8.1 rebounds per game.

Iowa-Illinois all-star games set

After a two-year absence, the Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Games featuring the top senior high school boys and girls basketball players in the Quad-City area will return on Monday, March 21.

Both games will be played at Augustana College's Carver Center with the girls game set to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Kannon Burrage and Logan Frye from Black Hawk College will coach the Illinois boys and girls teams, respectively, while former Muscatine coach Terry Youngbauer and Jennifer Goetz of Pleasant Valley will coach the Iowa teams.

A 3-point shooting contest for girls and boys will be held at halftime of the girls game and a slam dunk contest will be held during intermission of the boys game.

Tickets will be sold at the door and are priced at $5 each.

Fire hockey benefit planned

The Quad-City Fire hockey team consisting of 15 firefighters from local departments will host its 14th annual benefit game on Saturday, March 26 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The Quad-City team will face the Chicago Fire hockey team in the 4 p.m. game to raise funds for the families of Sterling Fire Department Capt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department FF/PM Mike Baldwin.

Ramos died while fighting a fire in December and Baldwin passed away on Jan. 22.

Tickets, priced at $17 apiece, can be purchased at the door or before the game directly from Andrew McKay in the Quad-City Storm office at the TaxSlayer Center, via phone at 309-277-1318 or by email at andrew@quadcitystorm.com. In addition to the game between firefighters, the tickets include a lower bowl seat for the 7 p.m. Quad City Storm SPHL game against Peoria that evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0