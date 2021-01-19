Local briefs

ISU, Texas Tech postponed
Iowa State has postponed a third men's basketball game as the Cyclones continue to deal with COVID-19 issues.
ISU, which earlier postponed games against Kansas and Texas, has now postponed Saturday's scheduled game at Texas Tech. Iowa State will work with the Big 12 to reschedule the games.
Iowa women's game postponed
The Iowa women's basketball game at Rutgers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed by Rutgers because of COVID-19 issues within the Scarlet Knights' program.
The Hawkeyes, who have yet to make up a December game at Ohio State postponed because of coronavirus issues in the Buckeyes' program, will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game later in the season.
Because of postponements elsewhere, the starting time for Iowa's game Thursday at Maryland has also been changed and will now start at 4 p.m.
Hawkeyes' Lee takes award
Iowa 125-pound senior Spencer Lee was named Tuesday as the co-wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.
Lee pinned Nebraska's 11th-ranked Liam Cronin in 1 minute, 21 seconds in the Hawkeyes' season-opening dual on Friday, the 22nd pin of his career and the 17th that took place in the first period.
He shared the award with Minnesota's Patrick McKee, a 17th-ranked 125-pounder who Lee is expected to face in a dual on Friday.
CCAC honors Bees' Kerr
After recording his eighth double-double in 10 games this season, St. Ambrose senior John Kerr has been named the men's basketball player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-7 forward from Lake Villa, Ill., scored 20 points and recorded 15 rebounds in the Fighting Bees' 63-62 victory at St. Francis (Ill.) last Wednesday, a win which moved St. Ambrose into sole possession of first place in the conference race.
Ambrose senior recognized
Megan Grady, a St. Ambrose senior from Amboy, Ill., was named Tuesday as the women's indoor track athlete of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Grady ran the fourth-fastest time in the NAIA this season in the 3,000-meter run at the Frigid Bee Invite, recording a winning time of 10 minutes, 48.5 seconds.
Bees' Saloninas honored
St. Ambrose sophomore Mick Saloninas was named Tuesday as the men's indoor field athlete of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Downers Grove, Ill., native was recognized after being the top collegiate finisher in the shot put at the Frigid Bee Invite with a throw of 51 feet, 5 inches. The effort is currently the 12th best in the NAIA this season.