Local briefs

ISU, Texas Tech postponed

Iowa State has postponed a third men's basketball game as the Cyclones continue to deal with COVID-19 issues.

ISU, which earlier postponed games against Kansas and Texas, has now postponed Saturday's scheduled game at Texas Tech. Iowa State will work with the Big 12 to reschedule the games.

Iowa women's game postponed

The Iowa women's basketball game at Rutgers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed by Rutgers because of COVID-19 issues within the Scarlet Knights' program.

The Hawkeyes, who have yet to make up a December game at Ohio State postponed because of coronavirus issues in the Buckeyes' program, will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game later in the season.

Because of postponements elsewhere, the starting time for Iowa's game Thursday at Maryland has also been changed and will now start at 4 p.m.

Hawkeyes' Lee takes award

Iowa 125-pound senior Spencer Lee was named Tuesday as the co-wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.