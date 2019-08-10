Iowa women fall in tour opener
A rally led by freshman McKenna Warnock fell short as the Hawkeye women lost 74-69 to the Madrid All-Stars in the opener of their Foreign Tour on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes trailed by 17 at halftime as the All-Stars shot 61.3 percent before the break.
Warnock, a 6-1 guard/forward from Marshall, Wisconsin, scored 10 of her game-high 16 points to help the Hawkeyes close in the second half. She also pulled down six rebounds.
Senior Makenzie Meyer chipped in 15 points and three assists. Junior Alexis Sevillian (12 points, three assists) and freshman Kate Martin (10 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa next will play the Valencia All-Stars in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday.
Illini finish Italian tour
Illinois lost a men's basketball game to the Netherlands National B Team 83-72 on Saturday night in Rome, concluding their tour of Italy with a 3-1 record.
The Fighting Illini took a bus from Florence to Rome on Saturday to play their fourth game in five days, and the Netherlands team pulled away from a 20-20 score after one quarter to open a 44-35 halftime lead, which grew to 20 points early in the fourth quarter before Illinois pulled as close as 77-70.
Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 27 points, while Tevian Jones and Giorgi Bezhanishvili finished with 10 points apiece. Dosunmu and Da'Monte Williams each grabbed six rebounds and Dosunmu totaled a team-leading four assists.
