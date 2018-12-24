Big Ten honors Iowa's Gustafson

For the sixth time in seven weeks, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the women's basketball player of the week in the Big Ten.

The post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, scored a season-high 44 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes to a win at Drake last week.

Gustafson, who moved nine points away from becoming Iowa's career scoring leader with her effort in the Hawkeyes' only game last week, currently leads the nation with an average of 26.5 points and a 74.7-percent shooting percentage during the Hawkeyes' 9-2 start to the season.

The weekly honor is the 16th of Gustafson's career, one behind Penn State's Kelly Mazzante for the second-most in Big Ten history.

