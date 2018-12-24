Big Ten honors Iowa's Gustafson
For the sixth time in seven weeks, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the women's basketball player of the week in the Big Ten.
The post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, scored a season-high 44 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes to a win at Drake last week.
Gustafson, who moved nine points away from becoming Iowa's career scoring leader with her effort in the Hawkeyes' only game last week, currently leads the nation with an average of 26.5 points and a 74.7-percent shooting percentage during the Hawkeyes' 9-2 start to the season.
The weekly honor is the 16th of Gustafson's career, one behind Penn State's Kelly Mazzante for the second-most in Big Ten history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.