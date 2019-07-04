Hawkeyes name leadership group
Iowa's football program has announced an 18-player leadership group for the 2019 season, an all-senior group that will assist coaches in formulating policies and team decision-making situations during the season.
Named to the group are Drew Cook, Wes Dvorak, Amani Jones, Cedrick Lattimore, John Milani, Michael Ojemudia, Landan Paulsen, Levi Paulsen, Colten Rastetter, Brady Reiff, Brady Ross, Ryan Schmidt, Nate Stanley, Jackson Subbert, Nate Vejvoda, Kristian Welch, Nate Wieting and Devonte Young.
Bees earn academic honors
Seven members of the St. Ambrose swimming and diving programs have been named by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America to its 2019 scholar all-American team.
Andrea Adam, Bethany Anderson, Kelly Baughman, Justin Fales, Kevin Krupitzer, Reece Powell and Catie Schimmelpfenning received the recognition for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and competing at the NAIA National Championships.
