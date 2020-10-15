Local briefs

Linderbaum, Newell on list
Iowa sophomore Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State junior Colin Newell have been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the top center in college football by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.
Linderbaum started all 13 games the Hawkeyes played in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors. The Solon, Iowa, native was named earlier this year as a second-team preseason all-American by the Associated Press.
Newell started for the Cyclones as a freshman in 2018 but was limited to just two games last season because of injuries. He has 18 career starts in his college career.
Ambrose picked fifth in CCAC polls
The St. Ambrose men's and women's basketball teams are both predicted to finish fifth in the 15-team Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference in preseason coaches polls.
Olivet Nazarene, which is ranked 17th in the NAIA preseason poll, tops the men's poll after finishing 30-3 a year ago. Holy Cross, Indiana-South Bend and league newcomer Lincoln — all 20-win teams last season — fill the other three spots in front of St. Ambrose.
Coach Ray Shovlain's team returns four starters and all but one of its nine players who averaged more than four points on a 16-15 team.
St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Xavier, ranked 16th and 23rd nationally in the new one-division NAIA, rank 1-2 in the women's poll. Indiana-South Bend and Olivet Nazarene also join St. Ambrose in the top five.
Coach Krista Van Hauen's team returns five of its top seven scorers from a 16-14 team, including 2020 CCAC freshman of the year Kylie Wroblewski.
Bees sweep CCAC honors
St. Ambrose cross country runners Matt Jung and Michaela Pieroni swept Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference athlete of the week honors in their sports after strong performances at the Seminole Valley Stampede last weekend in Cedar Rapids.
Jung, a junior from Tinley Park, Ill., was named the CCAC men's cross country athlete of the week after recording a season-best time of 26 minutes, 16 seconds in the 8K race to finish 24th in a field of 224 runners. He trimmed 48 seconds off of his previous best time this fall.
Pieroni, a sophomore from Crystal Lake, Ill., took CCAC women's cross country athlete of the week honors after missing a school 5K record by five seconds. She finished sixth in a field of 217 runners with a time of 18:34 to help the Fighting Bees to a seventh-place finish in the 25-team field.
