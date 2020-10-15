Local briefs

Linderbaum, Newell on list

Iowa sophomore Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State junior Colin Newell have been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the top center in college football by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Linderbaum started all 13 games the Hawkeyes played in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors. The Solon, Iowa, native was named earlier this year as a second-team preseason all-American by the Associated Press.

Newell started for the Cyclones as a freshman in 2018 but was limited to just two games last season because of injuries. He has 18 career starts in his college career.

Ambrose picked fifth in CCAC polls

The St. Ambrose men's and women's basketball teams are both predicted to finish fifth in the 15-team Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference in preseason coaches polls.

Olivet Nazarene, which is ranked 17th in the NAIA preseason poll, tops the men's poll after finishing 30-3 a year ago. Holy Cross, Indiana-South Bend and league newcomer Lincoln — all 20-win teams last season — fill the other three spots in front of St. Ambrose.