Rucker named to MVC preseason team

North Scott graduate and University of Northern Iowa junior Karli Rucker was one of five players selected to the Missouri Valley Conference's preseason women's basketball team Thursday.

Rucker, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season for the Panthers in their 20-win season that concluded in the WNIT. 

Drake was projected by the league's coaches, sports information directors and media to win its fourth straight league championship. The Bulldogs garnered 31 of the 40 first-place votes. They had two players on the all-MVC team in Becca Hittner (preseason player of the year) and Sara Rhine.

Missouri State was predicted to finish second, followed by UNI, Bradley and Southern Illinois. 

On the men's side, Missouri State is the preseason favorite after collecting 29 of 44 first-place votes. Bradley, UNI, Loyola and Drake round out the top five.

UNI sophomore guard AJ Green was voted to the five-player preseason team.

Hawks featured on BTN seven times

The Iowa wrestling team will have seven of its conference duals aired live on the Big Ten Network this winter. 

Coach Tom Brands' teams will have home duals against Wisconsin (Dec. 1), Nebraska (Jan. 18), Ohio State (Jan. 24), Penn State (Jan. 31), Minnesota (Feb. 15) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 23) on BTN along with a road dual against Michigan (Feb. 8).

The finals of the Big Ten tournament also will be televised on BTN in March.

