Storm partner with Palmer
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics was named Tuesday as the official provider of chiropractic care for the Quad-City Storm.
Palmer will host Palmer Chiropractic Clinics night at the Quad-City Storm game on Friday, Feb. 15. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a free gift.
Rocks open season ranked third
Following a 6-0 start to the season, the Rock Island Rocks girls basketball team opened up ranked third in Class 4A in the first Illinois AP rankings of the season.
Unbeaten Geneseo, which has double digit wins in seven of its first eight games, is seventh in Class 3A while Annawan is fourth in Class 1A.
Riverdale and Alleman are both receiving votes in Class 2A.
In the boys poll, Moline opened up just outside the top 10 in Class 4A, while Rock Island was also receiving votes.
Wethersfield is fifth in Class 1A.
Daniels earns national honor
Geneseo graduate Will Daniels was named the NCAA Division III National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association after posting the third best heptathlon score in Division III history.
Daniels, a junior at Central College, compiled a point total of 5,423 in the seven-event competition at the Doane University (Neb.) Happy Holidays Multi-Event.
Daniels won three of the seven events.
