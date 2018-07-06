Quincy's Brock commits to Cyclones
Jirehl Brock is going to go from tearing through Western Big Six defenses to competing in the Big 12.
The four-star running back from Quincy announced he will attend Iowa State in a ceremony at his high school, ending the speculation of which Power Five school would gain his services. He also had offers from Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Iowa among others.
As a junior at Quincy, Brock had 209 carries for 1,588 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Brock officially visited ISU on June 22, according to 247Sports, and gives coach Matt Campbell and Co. their 17th commitment of the 2019 recruiting class.
Brock is the 137th-ranked player nationally, seventh-ranked running back and third-ranked player from Illinois, according to 247Sports’ rankings. He is also the highest-ranked recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, in the Campbell era.
— Dylan Montz, Ames Tribune
Y Quad-Cities Rowers excel in England
The Y Quad-Cities Rowers Association defeated the Henley Rowing Club by 1 1/2 lengths Friday in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup at the Royal Henley Regatta in England, the world's oldest and most famous regatta.
Caroline Sharis, Taylor English, Emma Mask and Delaney Evans, all recent graduates or current students at Pleasant Valley High School, rallied from an early deficit to beat the top team from Great Britain.
This is on the heels of the Y Quad-Cities rowing team winning three championship medals at the US Rowing Youth National Championship in June.
