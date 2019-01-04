Three Hawkeyes named all-pro
From a fifth-round draft pick to being named Friday as a first-team all-pro defensive back by the Associated Press, it's been quite a ride for former Hawkeye Desmond King.
The second-year pro for the Los Angeles Chargers was one of three former Hawkeyes named by the AP to its two-deep roster, joining second-team choices Marshal Yanda, a starting right guard for Baltimore, and San Francisco tight end George Kittle.
King finished with 61 tackles, intercepted three passes, deflected 10 more and recovered one of the two fumbles he forced for a 12-4 Chargers team.
Yanda, a third-round NFL draft pick in 2007, earned all-pro honors for the sixth time in his 13-year NFL career.
Kittle, who like King was picked in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, set an NFL record for receiving yardage by a tight end with 1,377 yards on 88 receptions.
