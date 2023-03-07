Robbins earns SEC honors

Vanderbilt senior Liam Robbins, a Davenport Assumption High School graduate, was named as the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year.

The 7-foot post player was also named as a first-team all-conference selection and named to the All-SEC defensive team.

He is the first Vanderbilt player to be recognized by the conference as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in the 20-year history of the award.

The honors follow a dominant season by Robbins, who led the Commodores with averages of 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

Robbins, who is sidelined by an injury, scored in double figures in 20 of the 26 games he played and ranks third in NCAA Division I basketball in blocks per game.

He helped lead Vanderbilt, picked 12th in the SEC preseason poll, to a fourth-place tie in the conference and an 18-win season, the program's most since winning 19 games during the 2015-16 season.

Maricle hits Blue Standard

Central DeWitt High School senior Soren Maricle cleared 5-feet, 6-inches Monday night to win the high jump at the season-opening Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls.

The clearance eclipsed the Blue Standard height of 5-5, meaning the University of Northern Iowa recruit already has qualified for this year's Drake Relays.

North Scott senior Jorie Hanenburg took second in the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Calamus-Wheatland distance standout Noelle Steines was runner-up among 154 competitors in the 800 meters (2:20.28) and took third in the 1,500 (4:52.90).