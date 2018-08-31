Metcalf named ISU assistant
Four-time United States World Freestyle Team member Brent Metcalf was promoted Friday to an assistant coaching position on the Iowa State wrestling staff.
A volunteer assistant on Kevin Dresser's staff last season, Metcalf played a role in the development of NCAA qualifier Jarrett Degen and Junior World Team member Austin Gomez.
"He did a fantastic job in his first year at Iowa State and I am excited to see him continue to grow as a coach,'' Dresser said.
Storm sign trio
The Quad-City Storm signed goaltender Eric Levine, forward Al Graves and defenseman Skyler Smutek to professional tryout agreements Friday.
Levine, 30, returns to the Quad-Cities after serving as a backup for the Quad-City Mallards during the 2013-14 season. He has played five seasons split between the now-defunct Central Hockey League, the Southern Professional Hockey League and the ECHL. Levine has also spent time in the AHL but has not made an appearance.
Last year, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Wheeling, Illinois native played in 14 games with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen, going 10-2-0 with a 2.60 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.
Graves, 29, has played three professional seasons, last year spending time with four SPHL teams. In 26 games last year, the 6-1, 225-pound King of Prussia, Pennsylvania native tallied one assist.
Smutek, 28, played his rookie last season in the Federal Hockey League and the SPHL. In 29 games with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, the 6-0, 190-pound Kent, Washington native tallied four assists.
