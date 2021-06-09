local briefs

Braves pitcher named all-American

Black Hawk College pitcher Payton Lawrence has been awarded second-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II all-American recognition.

The right-handed pitcher from Dixon, Ill., helped the Braves build a 44-13 record this season with a 10-2 record and 2.03 earned run average. He led Region IV in wins complete games (8) and shutouts (2).

Lawrence also recorded a region-leading 116 strikeouts. a total that ranked third nationally, while walking 29 batters in 84.1 innings.

Augie golf outing planned

Registrations for the 10th annual Augustana Viking Club Golf Outing are now being accepted.

This year's outing is scheduled for Sept. 18 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis and is the opening event of an Augustana athletics alumni day, which includes access to the Ken Anderson Academic All-American Club for an Augustana-Millikin football game that night.