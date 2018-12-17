Big Ten honors Iowa's Gustafson
For the fifth time in six weeks, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the women's basketball player of the week in the Big Ten.
The post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Hawkeyes' only game of the week, an 83-57 win over Northern Iowa.
Gustafson hit 11 of 14 field goals, 6 of 7 free throws and added an assist and a block in the win.
Cyclones' Carleton recognized
Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton was named Monday as the Big 12 women's basketball player of the week, the second time this season the guard has won the award.
Carleton scored a game-high 31 points in addition to recording eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in an 86-81 win over Drake on Sunday. The effort marked the seventh time in her career she has topped 30 points.
Bees change start time
The starting time for the St. Ambrose men's basketball home game against 22nd-ranked Calumet St. Joseph on Wednesday has been changed to 6 p.m., 90 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.
Alleman coach honored
Alleman baseball assistant coach Robert Burkhead was chosen as the 2018 state assistant coach of the year by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association board of directors.
Burkhead was part of a staff that helped the Pioneers to a 30-6 season, reaching a sectional title game. He will be honored during a ceremony on Jan. 26 in Lombard Illinois.
Cyclones get two commitments
The early signing period for college football takes place this week, and Iowa State added a couple more names to its board of expected 2019 signees.
Three-star wide receiver Ezeriah Anderson and three-star tight end Skylar Loving-Black both committed to ISU over the weekend while on visits to Ames.
Anderson, 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds out of Seffner, Florida, held offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Missouri, Oregon, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia among others. He’s the 108th-ranked player in Florida, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings and the No. 102 wideout nationally.
Loving-Black, 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds from San Jose, California, had offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Boise State, Nebraska and San Diego State. He’s a top-75 tight end nationally, according to 247Sports and the 170th-ranked player in California.
With Anderson and Loving-Black on board, ISU has 21 commitments in its 2019 class, which can begin signing Wednesday. The Cyclones’ group ranks fourth in the Big 12, according to 247Sports’ rankings, and 37th nationally.
— Ames Tribune
