local briefs

Bacus placed on injured list

Moline native Dakota Bacus was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Washington Nationals.

The right-handed reliever who made his major-league debut last month has a right flexor strain, according to the Nationals.

Bacus has made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for the defending World Series champions, posting a 7.94 ERA in 11.1 innings of work. He has struck out seven batters and walked nine while scattering 14 hits.

