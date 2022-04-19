Local briefs

Valley honors Sanders

For the second time in a month, Northern Iowa freshman Kylee Sanders has been named as the softball newcomer of the week in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The shortstop from Louisa-Muscatine hit .364 in 11 at-bats, scored three runs and drove home three runs during a three-game weekend sweep of Valparaiso. She also recorded three putouts and nine assists during the series for UNI.

Big Ten honors Iowa's Anthony

For the fourth time this season, Iowa outfielder Keaton Anthony has been named the Big Ten freshman of the week.

Anthony hit .571 in the two games he played last week for the Hawkeyes, going 4-for-7 with a double, two home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored.

KCAC honors Bees' Northway

Hunter Northway, a St. Ambrose senior from Ankeny, Iowa, was named Tuesday as the men's lacrosse defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Earning the honor for the second time this season, Northway went 31-of-32 in faceoffs, recorded his first two assists of the season and collected a game-high 15 ground balls in the Fighting Bees' 24-7 win over Clarke.

Vikings earn NWCA honors

Three members of the Augustana women's wrestling team have been named as 2022 National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA women's individual scholar All-Americans.

Freshmen 130-pounders Kara Rohlf and Ruby Gerhardt and freshman 155-pounds Abbey Ellis are among 135 wrestlers from 22 institutions to receive the recognition.

