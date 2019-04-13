Hall to play in Portsmouth

Tyler Hall, a 2015 Rock Island graduate and all-time leading scorer at Montana State and the Big Sky Conference, is getting set to play in the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament next week. Hall was invited to play in the 64-player event April 17-20 on Tuesday.

"I am excited about the opportunity," Hall said. "It is always nice seeing your name in certain things. It is nice to be noticed. I'm confident in my game and myself. Whatever happens is all about fit and we'll see what comes next."

The PIT invites 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in a four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.

Buchanan earns NJCAA honor

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has named Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) men’s basketball player Tray Buchanan, a United Township graduate, to the NJCAA Division II All-American third team.

Buchanan led the Bears to a 22-10 record this past season, including an 8-6 mark in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). 

Buchanan led the Bears in scoring with a 19.4 average and finished third in scoring in the ICCAC. 

