Gustafson is Naismith finalist
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named as one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, presented to the top player in college women's basketball by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The two-time Big Ten player of the year is joined on the list of finalists by Asia Durr of Louisville, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame.
Gustafson ranks in the top four nationally in eight statistical categories, leading the nation in scoring for the second straight season with an average of 28.1 points per game. She also leads the country with a 70.1-percent shooting touch from the field, in total points and field goals made. She ranks fourth nationally with an average of 13.1 rebounds per game.
No Big Ten player has ever won the Naismith Trophy.
Vikings' Ekberg ends with a record
Augustana senior Jared Ekberg established a school record in 100-yard butterfly as he completed his career by competing in three events at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Ekberg finished the 100 butterfly in 49.97 seconds, shaving just under one-half second off the previous school record of :50.46 set five years ago by David Sommers.
Ekberg finished 37th in the event. The Rockford native also finished 21st in the 100 backstroke and 38th in the 100 freestyle.
