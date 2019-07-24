Epenesa, Cyclone trio named to watch list

Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa joined Iowa State defensive linemen JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima and linebacker Marcel Spears in being named Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy.

Presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club to the top defensive player in college football, the Nagurski list includes 92 players.

A returning first team all-Big Ten selection, Epenesa led the Big Ten in sacks and was second in the conference with four forced fumbles.

Bailey and Lima are two-time all-Big 12 selections while Spears enters his senior season with 180 career tackles.

