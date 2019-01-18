Storm game rescheduled

The Quad-City Storm's game against the Evansville Thunderbolts originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22 has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 9 at 7:10 p.m.

The game has been moved due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets that have been purchased for Tuesday's game will be honored on March 9.

