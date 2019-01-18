Storm game rescheduled
The Quad-City Storm's game against the Evansville Thunderbolts originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22 has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 9 at 7:10 p.m.
The game has been moved due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets that have been purchased for Tuesday's game will be honored on March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.