Hawkeye single-game tickets on sale
Single-game tickets for five of Iowa's seven football home football games are now available.
Tickets for the remaining two home games, a Sept. 8 game against Iowa State and a Sept. 22 game against Wisconsin, will go on sale next Monday.
Iowa has set single-game prices at four levels this season.
For games on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois and Sept. 16 against Northern Iowa, tickets are priced at $50 each, while tickets for an Oct. 20 home game against Maryland and a Nov. 10 game against Northwestern are priced at $65. Tickets for a Nov. 23 game against Nebraska are priced at $75. Tickets for the Iowa State and Wisconsin games are $95 apiece.
Fans are asked to submit only one order for tickets. Attempting to purchase multiple orders may result in termination of the purchase and denial of tickets.
Tickets can be purchased online at hawkeyesports.com, by calling the Iowa athletics ticket office at (800) 424-2957 or in person at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena ticket office weekdays between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Three-game mini-packs and group ticket packages are also now available.
Hawkeyes, Cyclones on watch lists
A pair of football players from both Iowa and Iowa State were named Monday to award watch lists for the upcoming season.
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley and Cyclones running back David Montgomery were named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the player of the year in college football.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson and ISU cornerback Brian Peavy were named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented to the top defensive player in college football by the Philadelphia-based Maxwell Football Club.
Steamwheelers pair named all-CIF
Quad-City Steamwheelers cornerback Denzel Thompson and running back/kick returner were named to the all-Champions Indoor Football first team Monday.
Thompson led the Steamwheelers with seven interceptions and had two fumble recoveries and 57 tackles. Williams finished second in the league with 162 points scored and had 609 rushing yards and 1,505 all-purpose yards.
Six Steamwheelers were named to the second team in defensive end Kewan Alfred, safety Dominique McDuffie, quarterback E.J. Hilliard, receiver Keyvan Rudd, kicker Jacob Stytz and offensive lineman Ryan Bubulka.
Vikings' Schiferl honored
Augsutana freshman Matthew Shiferl was named Monday to the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League academic all-conference team.
Also a second-team all-conference selection on the court, the Arlington Heights, Illinois, native led the Vikings with 304 digs in 98 games and recorded 68 assists and one ace for the Vikings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.