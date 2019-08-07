Wheaton, North Park CCIW picks
Wheaton and North Park were chosen by coaches in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin as the preseason favorites in the women's and men's soccer races.
Competing for its fourth straight CCIW title, Wheaton finished ahead of Augustana and Illinois Wesleyan in the women's poll. The Vikings and Titans tied for second place.
North Park is favored to win its third consecutive men's title, although Carthage and Wheaton also received first-place votes. Augustana finished eighth in that poll.
76ers host state finals
The Quad-City 76ers will host the final weekend of competition in the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association Tournament beginning Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
The semipro tournament began last weekend at three sites in eastern Iowa, qualifying six teams for this weekend's games. The Muscatine Flames and Red Top will meet in Saturday's noon opener with the Walford Hogs facing the 76ers at 2 p.m. The Williamsburg Red Sox and Stars face the earlier winners in games at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Games in the double-elimination tourney continue beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
