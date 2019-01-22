Hawkeyes' DeSanto honored
Iowa sophomore Austin DeSanto was named Tuesday as the co-wrestler of the week in the Big Ten, sharing the honor with Indiana senior 157-pounder Jake Danishek.
DeSanto earned his second straight win over a top-10 opponent at 133 pounds in the Hawkeyes' win over Rutgers. Overcoming an early 3-0 deficit, he scored a takedown with 1.5 seconds remaining to beat third-ranked Nick Suriano 6-4. DeSanto is 12-1 on the season, including 5-1 against ranked opponents.
Roper joins UNI staff
Justin Roper has been named as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa, joining the Panthers program from Slippery Rock where he worked the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator.
The former Oregon and Montana quarterback coached running backs as a graduate assistant at Findlay in 2013 and worked with quarterbacks at Valdosta State in 2014 and 2015 before being hired at Slippery Rock, where the offense he directed compiled an 11-3 record and reached the NCAA Division II quarterfinals last season.
CCIW honors Vikings' Eastburn
Katie Eastburn, an Augustana junior from Geneseo, was named Tuesday as the women's indoor track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Eastburn won both the 200- and 400-meter dash titles last weekend at the Midwest Invitational last weekend at Monmouth. Her winning time of 25.55 seconds in the 200 is currently the fastest in the CCIW and the fifth best in NCAA Division III this season. Her time of 58.54 in 400 is also the best in the CCIW and the 10th best nationally.
Augie swimmers sweep awards
Augustana swimmers Jared Ekberg and Isabelle Seten swept swimmer of the week honors in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin following strong showings at the Grinnell Invitational last weekend.
Ekberg, a senior from Rockford, Illinois, was named the men's swimmer of the week after winning the 100-yard backstroke, the 100 IM, the 200 freestyle, the 50 freestyle and swimming leadoff legs on winning 200 freestyle, 400 medley, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
A freshman from Champaign, Illinois, Seten was named the CCIW women's swimmer of the week after placing second in the 100 freestyle with a season-best time and swimming legs on a second-place 200 freestyle relay and a third-place 200 medley relay.
SPHL announces hires
After the Southern Professional Hockey League appointed Doug Price as commissioner last week, the league continued to announce staffing changes.
Tuesday, the league hired former NHL linesman Andy McElman as vice president of hockey operations and also hired Cara Godlesky as director of communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.