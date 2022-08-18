Local briefs

BMX weekend races set

A field of over 300 riders are expected to compete in a series of weekend races at the East Moline BMX track located at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.

The double point Bob Warnicke Scholarship Race is scheduled for Friday and a single point race is scheduled for Saturday with an Illinois State Qualifier double points race set for Sunday.

Registration on Friday and Saturday runs from 5:30-7 p.m. with races to follow and races on Sunday follow registration set for 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Admission is free for spectators at all three events.