Senior All-Star game today
The fourth annual Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star volleyball match will be held tonight at St. Ambrose's Lee Lohman Arena. The game features 20 of the top senior volleyball players from the Quad-Cities area.
Clinton's Grace Tubbs, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, is among the 10 seniors on the Iowa side. Bella Mitchell and Megan Pittington, key cogs in Moline's run to a Western Big Six title, represent the Illinois team.
Warmups begin around 7 p.m. with first serve slated for 7:30 p.m. Bruce Billingsley is the honorary captain and will be recognized before the match.
Proceeds from the event go toward reducing violence in the Quad-Cities through the Q-C Youth Summit — Stop The Violence Keep Us Safe. Students in grades K-8 get in for $1.
