Local briefs

On the field, Purdy rewrote the ISU single-season passing record book last fall, throwing for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns and recording 4,231 yards of total offense. He led the Big 12 with an average of 396.3 passing yards per game in 2019.

ISU, Illinois QBs recognized

Quarterbacks Brock Purdy of Iowa State and Brandon Peters of Illinois were named Friday to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Trophy, presented to the college football player of the year since 1937 by the Maxwell Football Club.

Purdy already owns 21 Cyclone records as he prepares for his third season under center at ISU. He was a second-team all-Big 12 selection last year.

Peters started 11 games for the Fighting Illini last season after transferring from Michigan. He completed 152-of-275 passes for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns in addition to rushing 74 times for 213 yards while leading Illinois to a bowl berth.

Augie schedule adjusted

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the football schedule at Augustana College.