Local briefs

Smith-Marsette on Hornung list
The versatile abilities of Iowa senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette have earned the wide receiver and kick return specialist a spot on the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.
The award is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in college football.
Smith-Marsette led Iowa with 722 receiving yards last season on 44 catches including five touchdown receptions. He also led the Big Ten and ranked fourth nationally with an average of 29.6 yards on 17 kick returns, running two back for touchdowns.
The Newark, N.J., native became the second player in school history to score a rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown in the same game when he did that to earn offensive MVP honors in the Hawkeyes' Holiday Bowl win over USC.
ISU's Purdy on Wuerffel list
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, presented by the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach to college football's most impactful leaders in community service and academics.
A returning first-team academic all-Big 12 selection, the junior has participated in FCA Upward Sports Camp, Victory Day, hospital visits, Night to Shine and Boys and Girls Club activities.
On the field, Purdy rewrote the ISU single-season passing record book last fall, throwing for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns and recording 4,231 yards of total offense. He led the Big 12 with an average of 396.3 passing yards per game in 2019.
ISU, Illinois QBs recognized
Quarterbacks Brock Purdy of Iowa State and Brandon Peters of Illinois were named Friday to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Trophy, presented to the college football player of the year since 1937 by the Maxwell Football Club.
Purdy already owns 21 Cyclone records as he prepares for his third season under center at ISU. He was a second-team all-Big 12 selection last year.
Peters started 11 games for the Fighting Illini last season after transferring from Michigan. He completed 152-of-275 passes for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns in addition to rushing 74 times for 213 yards while leading Illinois to a bowl berth.
Augie schedule adjusted
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the football schedule at Augustana College.
The Vikings have lost two of their scheduled 10 games within the past week, with College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin associate member Washington University (St. Louis) and nonconference, season-opening opponent Rhodes announcing that they will not compete this fall.
Augustana was scheduled to play at Washington University on Oct. 17 and had a Sept. 5 season opener against Rhodes, which is part of the Southern Athletic Association which announced earlier this week the cancellation of all fall sports.
The Vikings, who already had a Sept. 12 bye week on their schedule, are now scheduled to open an eight-game schedule on Sept. 19 at Millikin.
Relays officially postponed
After contemplating a rescheduled fall event, Drake Relays organizers announced Thursday that this year's 111th annual event has been postponed until 2021.
The Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races, also postponed in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held as virtual races in September and October with registration remaining available at DrakeRoadRaces.org and GrandBlueMile.com.
