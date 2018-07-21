Braden, Levy lead South to win
CEDAR FALLS — Pleasant Valley’s Arthur Braden and Davenport Assumption's Jayce Levy were part of a record-setting big play offense that helped the South squad defeat the North 59-14 Saturday in the 46th annual Iowa Shrine Football Game at the UNI-Dome.
The South set a record for most points scored and largest margin of victory in the contest. It needed only three quarter to build its 59-14 lead.
Levy, taking time out from playing for Assumption’s state-qualified baseball team, scored the first touchdown of the game, hauling in a 75-yard scoring pass from Des Moines Lincoln’s Will McElvain.
Braden, who will play at Grand View University this fall, scored twice in the first half, on runs of 1 and 54 yards, to help the South compile a 42-14 lead at intermission.
Other big plays for the South included an 89-yard touchdown reception by Iowa City High’s Zach Jones, a 72-yard run by Harlan’s Nick Foss and a 67-yard punt return for a score by Pleasantville’s Hunter Tyree.
Midland’s Austin Smith provided one of the few highlights for the North squad with a 43-yard pass reception in the first half.
The North's two touchdown both came on pass receptions, by Marion's Blair Brooks and Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Kyler Bell.
Bees earn academic honors
Ten St. Ambrose lacrosse players have been named as Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar Athletes for the 2017-18 school year.
Austin Adams, Erik Butzen, Liam Griffin, Thomas Kelly, Sean Pendergast and Gabe Weyland from the Bees' men's team while Dallas Baker, Marie Cristoforo, Sara Goeddel and Erin Green from the St. Ambrose women's team were recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.33 or higher and lettering in the sport.
