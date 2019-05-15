Till placed on scholarship
A walk-on the past three seasons with the Iowa men's basketball team, Riley Till has been awarded a scholarship for the 2019-20 season.
Coach Fran McCaffery announced Wednesday that the 6-foot-7 redshirt junior from Dubuque Wahlert has been placed on scholarship after seeing increased playing time while averaging 4.7 minutes and 1.4 points in the 16 games he participated in last season.
"Riley earned this scholarship," McCaffery said in a statement. "He is the consummate teammate, a good student and has worked extremely hard to improve his game the past three years. He has helped our team, and makes us better."
Till recorded a career-high 10 points in 20 minutes of action against Savannah State and logged important minutes in a win over Oregon and a come-from-behind win at Penn State last season.
ISU honors legends
The Iowa State athletics department will honor two of its legends by naming the school's athlete of the year awards in their honor.
The Male Athlete of the Year will be named in honor of two-sport all-American Gary Thompson and the Female Athlete of the Year will carry the name of former Big 12 champion golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena.
Thompson, known as the "Roland Rocket" was the first Cyclone to score 1,000 career points in basketball and led Iowa State to its first College World Series appearance in baseball, hitting .311 as a senior shortstop.
Barquin Arozamena was a three-time all-Big 12 selection in women's golf. She was murdered during a practice round in Ames last fall.
CCIW honors four Vikings
Four members of the Augustana baseball team have been named as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.
Seniors Ryan Kairis and Tyler Nunez were awarded first-team honors while sophomores Mitch Owens and John Hayes were given second-team recognition.
A center fielder, Kairis led the Vikings with a .402 batting average and 14 stolen bases while Nunez hit .312 and led Augustana with 12 doubles, 40 runs and 54 hits while transitioning this season from shortstop to second base.
Owens, a left fielder from Moline, hit .340 with two homers and 31 RBIs, while Hayes recorded eight saves while going 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA out of the bullpen.
