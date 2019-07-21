Wieting, Cyclones on watch lists
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting and Iowa State sophomore Charlie Kolar have been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented to college football's top tight end, while ISU sophomore center Colin Newell is on the preseason list for the Rimington Trophy which is given to the game's top center.
Wieting, stepping into a position filled by 2018 Mackey winner T.J. Hockenson, saw action in 12 games last season, catching two passes for 51 yards for the Hawkeyes.
Kolar recorded 11 catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cyclones.
Newell started all 12 games last season for Iowa State at center.
