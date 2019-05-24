Walcott hosts fastpitch softball
The LampLiter Inn and Walcott is hosting an invitational men's fastpitch softball tournament starting today.
Dolan and Murphy, a team from Aurora, Illinois, will join the LampLiter and the Walcott Merchants for a three-team event.
Three games will be contested today and three more Sunday at Wescott Park. The game times are 3, 5 and 7 p.m. today while 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. are the scheduled start times Sunday.
LampLiter will play Walcott Merchants in the finale each day.
For more information, call 563-210-0935.
