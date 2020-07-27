Local briefs

Cyclones add home game
Iowa State will replace its canceled football game at Iowa by adding an eighth home game to its 2020 schedule.
The Cyclones will host Ball State at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 12, pairing opponents that were both looking for a game after the Big Ten decided to play only conference games this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ball State was originally scheduled to play at Michigan the same day ISU was scheduled to visit the Hawkeyes.
"I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall," Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard said. "Playing our first four games and six of the opening eight at home should give our team a significant competitive advantage."
Pollard said ISU remains hopeful it will be able to host fans at home games this season and if so, the Ball State game would be considered a bonus for fans who purchased season tickets with no additional charge.
76ers host alumni game
The Quad-City 76ers will host their annual alumni baseball game Wednesday at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
All former players are invited to participate in the 7 p.m. game and interested participants are asked to contact Christian at 309-883-3260. The 76ers will provide jerseys, but participants are asked to provide their own pants, cleats and cap.
There is no admission charge for spectators.
Schoeck records impressive victory
Lily Schoeck, a former Alleman standout, logged a victory over the weekend playing in an ITS Summer Circuit tournament at the University of Minnesota.
Schoeck, currently a sophomore at Augustana College, beat Lina Boylan 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a super tiebreaker. Boylan, 17, plays on the International Tour.
Bandits market Rascal T-shirt
The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Genesis Health Services Foundation to offer a limited-edition T-shirt featuring the Midwest League team's bandana-wearing mascot, Rascal, and the wording, "Wearing a mask before it was cool."
Orders are being taken through Aug. 31 for the shirt that costs $20.20 with $5 from every T-shirt ordered benefiting the Genesis organization in assisting frontline health care professionals in the Quad-Cities region.
T-shirts can be pre-ordered online at the River Bandits' website, riverbandits.com.
