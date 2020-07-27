Local briefs

Cyclones add home game

Iowa State will replace its canceled football game at Iowa by adding an eighth home game to its 2020 schedule.

The Cyclones will host Ball State at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 12, pairing opponents that were both looking for a game after the Big Ten decided to play only conference games this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ball State was originally scheduled to play at Michigan the same day ISU was scheduled to visit the Hawkeyes.

"I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall," Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard said. "Playing our first four games and six of the opening eight at home should give our team a significant competitive advantage."

Pollard said ISU remains hopeful it will be able to host fans at home games this season and if so, the Ball State game would be considered a bonus for fans who purchased season tickets with no additional charge.

76ers host alumni game

The Quad-City 76ers will host their annual alumni baseball game Wednesday at Douglas Park in Rock Island.