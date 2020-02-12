Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Pestka

St. Ambrose senior Josh Pestka was named Wednesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's indoor track athlete of the week.

The North Scott alum was recognized for winning the 1,000-meter run at the Bearcat Open at Northwest Missouri State, winning the race in 2 minutes, 27.93 seconds. His time is the fastest recorded by an an NAIA competitor this season.

Ambrose tops academic honors

Student-athletes from St. Ambrose collected more all-academic honors for the fall sports season than their peers in the 15-member Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

A total of 57 Fighting Bees were recognized, led by a group of 17 women's volleyball players and 15 men's soccer players who were among 388 athletes in the conference honored.

Only one other school, Trinity Christian with 52, had more than 50 recipients of CCAC academic honors.

UNI halftime contest draws protests

Fans are calling foul against Northern Iowa and its business sponsor, who denied a $10,000 prize to a student who appeared to win a halftime basketball shooting promotion.