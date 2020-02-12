Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Pestka
St. Ambrose senior Josh Pestka was named Wednesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's indoor track athlete of the week.
The North Scott alum was recognized for winning the 1,000-meter run at the Bearcat Open at Northwest Missouri State, winning the race in 2 minutes, 27.93 seconds. His time is the fastest recorded by an an NAIA competitor this season.
Ambrose tops academic honors
Student-athletes from St. Ambrose collected more all-academic honors for the fall sports season than their peers in the 15-member Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
A total of 57 Fighting Bees were recognized, led by a group of 17 women's volleyball players and 15 men's soccer players who were among 388 athletes in the conference honored.
Only one other school, Trinity Christian with 52, had more than 50 recipients of CCAC academic honors.
UNI halftime contest draws protests
Fans are calling foul against Northern Iowa and its business sponsor, who denied a $10,000 prize to a student who appeared to win a halftime basketball shooting promotion.
The flap began Wednesday night when Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch got a chance at the prize if he made a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot within what he and the crowd thought was a 30-second time frame.
Hinsch made all four shots within 27 seconds, even beating an announcer's countdown, sending the crowd attending the UNI-Illinois State game into a frenzy, the Des Moines Register reported. The cheers soon turned to boos when officials declared Hinsch hadn't got the last shot off in time.
The UNI athletics department tweeted Thursday that the insurer covering the event required all four shots to be completed within 24 seconds. The department said its sponsor, CB Seeds of Parkersburg, Iowa, will give Hinsch "$2,000, a free trip to Arch Madness, & gear!"
Fans reacting to the tweet were less than enthused with the consolation, with the vast majority saying the sponsor and university should pay the full prize.
