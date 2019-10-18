Garza named to watch list
Iowa junior Luka Garza is one of 20 players in the country named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the top center in college basketball.
The 6-foot-11 Garza is one of only three Iowa players — Aaron White and Jess Settles are the others — to collect more than 800 points and 350 rebounds in their first two seasons. He averaged 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.
Other Big Ten players named to the list were Michigan's Jon Teske and Purdue's Matt Haarms.
The Abdul-Jabbar watch list will be trimmed to 10 semifinalists in mid-February and then to five finalists in March. The winner will be announced on the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on April 10.
