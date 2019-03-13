Gustafson, Carleton honored
Women's basketball players Megan Gustafson of Iowa and Bridget Carleton of Iowa State were named Thursday to ESPNW all-American teams.
Gustafson was a unanimous choice on the five-player first team. The Hawkeye senior ranks in the top four nationally in eight statistical categories, leading the country in scoring at 28 points per game and ranking fourth in rebounding at 13.3 per game.
Carleton was named to the second team. The Big 12 player of the year averages 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the Cyclones.
Illinois honors Wieneke
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved Thursday the naming of a new track surface on the Illinois campus the Gary R. Wieneke Track, honoring the longtime Fighting Illini track and and cross country coach from East Moline.
The facility is part of the Demirjian Park project that will house a new soccer facility and is scheduled to be completed in time to host the 2021 Big Ten Championships.
A number of former Illinois track and field and cross country athletes began working toward naming the track for Wieneke, who led Illinois to 13 Big Ten team championships during his 36 years as a head coach.
Hawkeyes host title, watch party
The Iowa women's basketball team will host a Big Ten Tournament championship celebration and NCAA watch party on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the Big Ten championship celebration is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., with fans invited to join the team in watching the live NCAA selection show at 6 p.m. in the arena.
Photo opportunities with the championship trophy will follow on the arena concourse.
Iowa is expected to host first- and second-round games in the NCAA tourney on March 22-25, and tickets are currently on sale at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena ticket office and online at hawkeyesports.com.
NCAA tickets are priced at $16 for a single session, with $10 tickets available for fans ages 50 and older and youths ages 18 and younger.
All-session tickets are also available, priced at $30 for three games in two sessions for adults and $15 for fans ages 50 and older or 18 and younger.
Braves' Villaruz honored
Black Hawk College women's basketball player Margie Villaruz, a freshman guard from Zion-Benton, has been awarded second-team all-Arrowhead Conference honors.
Villaruz finished third in the conference in scoring, averaging 13.4 points per game. She was also third in assists with an average of 3.4 and sixth in steals with an average of 1.9
Former Cubs pitcher in Q-C
Turk Wendell, a former relief pitcher for four major-league teams between 1993-2004, will be the featured speaker at the Genesis Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine baseball clinic on Saturday.
The clinic runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Genesis organization's facility, 1702 E. 53rd St., Davenport, and is open to youths at no charge.
Wendell, who pitched for the Cubs from 1993-97, will talk about his experiences in baseball and his development as a player at 10 a.m., and at 12:30 p.m. he will demonstrate drills, practice and game-time preparation with hands-on training and demonstration for participants.
Bees earn CCAC recognition
St. Ambrose men's volleyball players Scott MacGillis and Jake Snyder were named Tuesday as the attacker and setter of the week, respectively, in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
MacGillis, a junior from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, averaged 4.1 kills, 1.9 digs and 0.6 blocks per set in conference wins over Cardinal Stritch and Trinity Christian.
A sophomore from Mokena, Illinois, Snyder averaged 9.7 assists per set and recorded 14 digs in the wins, which allowed the first-place Fighting Bees to open a two-match lead in the CCAC standings at 8-1 in league play.
Carius, Ebel earn NABC honors
Monmouth College junior Will Carius was selected Thursday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as an NCAA Division III third-team all-American, one day after he joined Augustana senior Nolan Ebel on the NABC six-player Division III Central Region first team.
Carius, a forward from Pleasant Valley, was earlier selected as the player of the year in the Midwest Conference after leading the Scots in scoring and rebounding.
Ebel was the leading scorer for a Vikings team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
CCIW honors Vikings' DeRezende
Augustana sophomore Caio DeRezende was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The native of San Paulo, Brazil, picked up a straight-sets victory over Pol de Santiago at No. 1 singles in the Vikings' win over Illinois Tech last week.
NAIA recognizes Bees
Eight St. Ambrose basketball players are among 491 NAIA men's and women's players nationwide to be named as Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Aubrie Carlisle, Charlotte Flynn, Hannah Ford, Colleen Grady and Gabrielle Koelker of the St. Ambrose women's team and Hunter Fettkether, Kevin Krahn and Alex Portwood from the men's team were recognized for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or better as at least a junior in academic status.
