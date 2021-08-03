local briefs

Bandits' Block, Massey honored
Quad Cities pitcher A.J. Block and infielder Michael Massey have been named by the Kansas City Royals development staff as the River Bandits' players of the month for July.
Block, a Salt Lake City native who signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2020, went 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA in six starts for Quad Cities during July. He struck out 41 batters and walked nine in 30.1 innings of work.
A Hazel Crest, Ill., native who was a fourth-round pick of the Royals in 2019 out of Illinois, Massey hit .330 in 24 games during July. He finished the month with nine doubles, one triple and eight home runs while driving in 28 runs.
Iowa, Duke to meet in Challenge
The Iowa women's basketball team will travel to Duke for its game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge for the 2021-22 season.
The Hawkeyes will visit the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2 at a time to be determined.
Iowa returns its entire starting five from a 20-10 team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney, while Duke has added seven transfers to its roster after playing just four games, winning three, in Kara Lawson's first season as the Blue Devils' coach.
Illinois will host Florida State on the same date as part of the 14-game event that returns after a one-year hiatus.
Iowa, UNI in Duals field
Wrestling teams from Iowa and Northern Iowa are part of the field for the National Wrestling Duals, a reincarnation of an event held annually until 2018 and returning this year under the sponsorship of Journeymen Wrestling.
The Hawkeyes and Panthers are part of a 12-team field that will compete on Dec. 20-21 at Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.
Five the of the top seven teams at last year's NCAA Championships, Iowa, Arizona State, Michigan, North Carolina State and Missouri are part of a field which also includes Cornell, which did not compete last season, as well as top-25 finishers Virginia Tech, UNI and Central Michigan. Lehigh, Oregon State and Hofstra complete the field.
Ticket information for the event will be announced at a later date.
Iowa adds hitting coach
David Pearson, the associate head coach of the baseball program at North Dakota State, has joined the Iowa staff as the Hawkeyes' hitting coach.
Pearson previously spent four seasons as the head coach at Des Moines Area Community College, leading the Bears to an average of 32 wins per season from 2016-19.
Augie picked seventh
In a preseason poll of league coaches, the Augustana women's volleyball team was picked to finish seventh in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin during the upcoming season.
Carthage and Millikin finished 1-2 in the poll, receiving five and three first-place votes respectively. Wheaton received the other first-place vote and finished sixth in the voting that saw Illinois Wesleyan, Elmhurst and North Central finish in the third through fifth spots.