local briefs

Bandits' Block, Massey honored

Quad Cities pitcher A.J. Block and infielder Michael Massey have been named by the Kansas City Royals development staff as the River Bandits' players of the month for July.

Block, a Salt Lake City native who signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2020, went 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA in six starts for Quad Cities during July. He struck out 41 batters and walked nine in 30.1 innings of work.

A Hazel Crest, Ill., native who was a fourth-round pick of the Royals in 2019 out of Illinois, Massey hit .330 in 24 games during July. He finished the month with nine doubles, one triple and eight home runs while driving in 28 runs.

Iowa, Duke to meet in Challenge

The Iowa women's basketball team will travel to Duke for its game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge for the 2021-22 season.

The Hawkeyes will visit the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2 at a time to be determined.

Iowa returns its entire starting five from a 20-10 team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney, while Duke has added seven transfers to its roster after playing just four games, winning three, in Kara Lawson's first season as the Blue Devils' coach.