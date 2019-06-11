Sedlock named all-star
Cody Sedlock, a Rock Island Alleman and Illinois alum currently pitching for Frederick in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, was selected Tuesday to participate in the Carolina League All-Star Game.
Sedlock is currently 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA for the Keys, who will host the league's all-star game on June 18.
Seven former Quad-Cities River Bandits now at high-A Fayetteville — pitchers Enoli Paredes and Yohan Ramirez, first basemen Jake Adams and Seth Beer, outfielders Corey Julks and Jacob Meyers and designated hitter Colton Shaver — were selected to play as well although Beers, Paredes and Ramirez have been promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi.
Three Hawkeyes earn honors
Three Iowa football players, junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, were named Tuesday as preseason all-Americans by Phil Steele publication.
All three were named as second-team choices and are among eight Hawkeyes to receive preseason all-Big Ten recognition from the publication.
Epenesa, Jackson and Smith-Marsette were named as first-team all-conference choices.
Senior quarterback Nate Stanley and junior defensive back Geno Stone received third-team mention while senior tight end Nate Wieting, junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and senior linebacker Kristian Welch were listed on the fourth team.
Illini add Belgian forward
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdank, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward from Lommel, Belgium, has joined the Illinois basketball program.
Bosmans-Verdank averaged 16 points, six assists and six rebounds per game last season for KA Pegasus, a secondary school in Ostend, Belgium. He has played for his country's U16 national team and for Kon BC Gistel Oostende in the Belgium Division I league.
"He is a versatile player with a high IQ and has good size and length for the wing/forward positions,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement announcing the signing. "He can handle it, shoots it out to the international line and he can really pass.''
