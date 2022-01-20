Local briefs

Murray is midseason All-American
Iowa forward Keegan Murray was named Thursday as a second-team midseason All-American by The Sporting News, the third consecutive year the Hawkeyes have had a player earn midseason All-American honors from the publication.
Murray's selection follows Luka Garza being named to the team the past two years.
The sophomore who prepped at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School ranks second in the nation with a scoring average of 23.3 points per game and is 22nd nationally with a 58.4% shooting touch.
Murray has topped 20 points 12 times this season, including in six of Iowa's last eight games. He has scored an NCAA-best 25 or more points on nine occasions.
Fratzke joins LumberKings
Jake Fratzke has joined the front-office staff of the Clinton LumberKings.
The Wilton, Iowa, native and recent sport and recreation management graduate from the University of Iowa will handle the game day operations staff for the Prospect League organization and will oversee the food and beverage areas.
World Cup comes to Coralville
USA Wrestling announced Thursday that United World Wrestling will hold its 2022 and 2023 men's and women's freestyle World Cup events at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The event is the international dual meet championships and the 2022 World Cup will mark the first time the men's and women's World Cup will be held side-by-side at the same venue and the first time the women's World Cup competition has been held in the United States.
The 2022 World Cup will be contested on Dec. 10-11 and in 2023, the event is scheduled for Dec. 9-10.
Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Feb. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. through the Xtream Arena.
Baker to coach at Monmouth College
Kenzie Baker, a former Mercer County High School and Monmouth College track & field standout, has been added to the coaching staff at her collegiate alma mater. School officials announced this week that Baker has been hired as a full-time assistant coach.
The Aledo resident graduated from Monmouth in May of 2021 after a decorated collegiate career in which she earned NCAA Division III All-American status in the spring 2021 season. The 2017 Mercer County High School standout ran a time of 24.38 in the preliminaries of the open 200 at the NCAA National Championships, a career-best that also ranks as the third-fastest time in school history. She also has Monmouth's fourth-best time in the open 100 with a 12.16 at the 2021 Meet of Champions.
Baker was the 2021 Midwest Conference Southern Division Track Performer of the Year after winning the 100, 200 and 4x400 relay at the Midwest Conference Southern Division meet, leading the Scots to a team title. Baker won the 100 at four meets in 2021, the 200 at six meets and was part of four relay teams that won meets with two in the 4x100 and two in the 4x400.
She was a five-time IHSA Class 1A state medalist with Golden Eagle relay teams.