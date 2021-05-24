local briefs

Mundt to lead Iowa program

Nathan Mundt, a former University of Iowa assistant coach and recruiting coordinator who also was the head coach at Western Illinois, has been named as the head women's swimming and diving coach at Iowa.

Mundt, who worked with the Hawkeye program from 2008-16, returns after serving as the head coach at IFLY, a club swimming program, since 2016.

"He has proven himself as a leader in the swimming community within the state and beyond throughout his career. His history of success and familiarity with the program make him a perfect fit to lead this program,'' Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement announcing the hire Monday.

A Portage, Ind., native, Mundt competed for the University of Tampa and coached as a graduate assistant at Valparaiso prior to coaching at Western Illinois, where he was named the Mid-Continent Conference women's coach of the year in 2007.

