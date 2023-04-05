Hawkeyes set open practice

The Iowa football will hold an open practice on Saturday, April 22 at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes' final practice of the spring season will begin at 10:45 a.m. and will be open to the public free of charge.

Gates A, B and H at Kinnick Stadium on the south end zone, southwest and northwest side will open at 9:45 a.m. Regular season game-day search procedures will be in place and only the south and west stands will be open.

Free parking will be available on hard surfaced lots, while normal ramp fees in the vicinity will be charged. Tailgating in lots near the stadium will not be allowed, but limited concessions will be available.

CCAC honors Bees

Three St. Ambrose track and field athletes have earned weekly honors in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Will Reemtsma, a senior from Davenport Central, was named the CCAC men's track athlete of the week after winning the 400-meter hurdles in 53 seconds at the SAU Spring Opener. His time qualified him for the NAIA Championships.

Mick Saloninas was named the men's field athlete of the week after hitting the A qualifying standard in both the shot put and discus winning both events.

The CCAC named the Bees' Annah Miller as its field athlete of the week. Miller reached the B qualifying standard in winning both the shot put the discus.

Ambrose's Zietara recognized

St. Ambrose outfielder Adrian Zietara has been named as the baseball player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The senior from Chicago hit .727 in three games last week, going 8-for-11 at the plate with a pair of doubles and four runs during two four-hit games.