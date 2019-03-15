Gustafson named player of the year
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the college women's basketball player of the year by ESPNW.
The post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, is the first Hawkeye to win the honor announced Friday, one day after she was named as a unanimous first-team selection to the ESPNW all-American team.
Gustafson was also named Friday as a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, presented to the top post player in college women's basketball by the National Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Previously named as the Big Ten player of the year, Gustafson ranks in the top four nationally in eight statistical categories, leading eighth-ranked Iowa to a 26-6 record and its first Big Ten tourney championship since 2001. She averages a nation-leading 28 points per game and is fourth in the country in rebounding with an average of 13.3 per games.
Carius, Ebel earn NABC honors
Monmouth College junior Will Carius was selected Thursday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as an NCAA Division III third-team all-American, one day after he joined Augustana senior Nolan Ebel on the NABC six-player Division III Central Region first team.
Carius, a forward from Pleasant Valley, was earlier selected as the player of the year in the Midwest Conference after leading the Scots in scoring and rebounding.
Ebel was the leading scorer for a Vikings team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
NAIA recognizes Bees
Eight St. Ambrose basketball players are among 491 NAIA men's and women's players nationwide to be named as Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Aubrie Carlisle, Charlotte Flynn, Hannah Ford, Colleen Grady and Gabrielle Koelker of the St. Ambrose women's team and Hunter Fettkether, Kevin Krahn and Alex Portwood from the men's team were recognized for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or better as at least a junior in academic status.
