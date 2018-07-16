Totten earns CCIW award
Augustana men's tennis player Sam Totten was named Monday as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Man of the Year, the third Viking to win the award in the five years.
Established in 2008, the award honors one senior male student-athlete who has distinguished himself in the areas of academic and athletic excellence, service and leadership.
A two-time academic all-American with a 3.97 grade-point average in engineering physics and applied mathematics, the Normal, Illinois, native played No. 1 singles and doubles for an Augustana team which won its first CCIW championship in 33 years and the participated in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time ever.
Kempt on O'Brien watch list
Iowa State senior Kyle Kempt is one of 26 quarterbacks named to the 2018 Davey O’Brien Award watch list.
The Davey O’Brien Award is given annually to the nation’s best quarterback and is named after the 1938 Heisman Trophy QB from TCU.
Kempt, a former walk-on, emerged as ISU’s starter in the fifth game of the 2017 season and directed the Cyclones to a victory in the Liberty Bowl. In just eight games, he broke ISU’s single-season completion mark (66.3) and tossed 15 TDs to just three interceptions, tying for fifth on ISU’s season TD pass chart.
Street Stock Clash is this week
The Street Stock Clash, scheduled to be held at Davenport Speedway last Friday night, has been rescheduled for this Friday.
The 50-lap event, with a first prize of $2,000, will be part of the regular racing program, which also will include racing in three weekly classes — IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds and IMCA SportMods.
The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.