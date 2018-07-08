Y Quad-Cities rowers take gold in England
The Y Quad-Cities Rowers Association captured the championship Sunday at the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup in Henley-on-Thames, England.
Caroline Sharis, Taylor English, Emma Mask and Delaney Evans, all recent graduates or current students at Pleasant Valley, teamed to beat Marlow Rowing Club by 4 1/2 lengths in the quadruple sculls final. The foursome finished in a meet-record time of 7 minutes, 20 seconds.
The Quad-Cities finished first among 43 teams in its division. After qualifying for the round of 16, it won four head-to-head matches on consecutive days, including a victory over the top rowing team from England on Friday.
After a slight wobble at the start in the final, Quad-Cities powered through and built a commanding lead with 200 meters to go. It was the fastest time recorded by the winning team in this event in seven years of competition.
Carton eliminates Iowa from consideration
Bettendorf senior point guard DJ Carton, a five-star recruit by Rivals, narrowed his college choice to three schools Sunday night on social media.
Carton announced Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State as his three finalists. The 6-foot-2 Carton took official visits to Indiana and Michigan recently and made an unofficial visit to the Ohio State campus this past spring.
Iowa, Marquette and Xavier were the three schools eliminated from the list of six Carton released in early May.
Carton, ranked 17th overall in the 2019 class by Rivals and third at the point guard position, is expected to make his final decision this fall.
More high school relay entries needed
More high school relay teams are needed for the July 26 Brady Street Sprint competition sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. High school relay teams can contact Gary Roberson at robersonpacker@aol.com or 563-359-0438 for more information.
