local briefs

Lee is Sullivan finalist

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was named Monday as one of 10 finalists for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

Lee is being honored for his work in 2019 which included winning his second NCAA title and winning the championship at the United States Senior Nationals.

The Iowa junior was also an academic all-Big Ten selection and a member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association academic all-American team.

Lee is one of three Big Ten athletes among this year's finalists, joined by Wisconsin volleyball player Dana Rettke and Maryland lacrosse player Megan Taylor.

Girls wrestling has new home

The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament has found a new home.

After spending the past two seasons at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, the two-day event is moving to the new 5,100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville next winter.