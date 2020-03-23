local briefs

Lee is Sullivan finalist
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was named Monday as one of 10 finalists for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.
Lee is being honored for his work in 2019 which included winning his second NCAA title and winning the championship at the United States Senior Nationals.
The Iowa junior was also an academic all-Big Ten selection and a member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association academic all-American team.
Lee is one of three Big Ten athletes among this year's finalists, joined by Wisconsin volleyball player Dana Rettke and Maryland lacrosse player Megan Taylor.
Girls wrestling has new home
The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament has found a new home.
After spending the past two seasons at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, the two-day event is moving to the new 5,100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville next winter.
The $50 million Xtream Arena is scheduled to be completed this fall. The girls state tournament is scheduled for Jan. 22-23. Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa City West and Iowa City High will serve as the hosts for the event.
Wofford, Martin take top awards
Augustana College seniors Pierson Wofford and Micah Martin earned top awards presented by the program following the Vikings' 18-8 season.
A two-time all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin pick from Springfield, Wofford was named the Most Outstanding Player for the Vikings after leading the team with averages of 17.1 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Martin, a post player from Iowa City, was named the Vikings' best defensive player. He ranked 20th in the nation with an average of 2.4 blocked shots per game.
Daniel Carr, a 6-foot-8 forward from Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Nate Ortiz, a 6-3 guard from St. Charles, Ill., shared JV most outstanding player honors.