local briefs

CCAC honors three Bees

Three seniors on the St. Ambrose University men's volleyball team have received all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition.

Jason Bageanis, a middle hitter from Riverside, Ill., earned first-team honors after led the Fighting Bees with 274 kills and a .392 hitting percentage. His 2.71 kills per set ranks 10th in the CCAC and defensively, his 73 blocks was one off the team lead.

The Bees' Skyler Marushige and Jake Snyder earned second-team honors. Marushage, a right side from San Diego, played in just 18 matches but finished second on the team with 170 kills and collected 10 or more kills in 10 matches. Snyder, a setter from Mokena, Ill., is fourth in the CCAC with 710 assists and finished with 75 kills, 86 digs and 34 blocks.

CCAC recognizes Spurgetis

Eric Spurgetis, a senior on the St. Ambrose men's golf team from Moline became the second Fighting Bee in as many weeks to be named the men's golfer of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Spurgetis was honored for shooting a 2-under-par 69 to finish in a tie for third place in medalist play Friday at the Wartburg Spring Invitational. The Bees' Mick Haverland earned the award a week ago.

CCIW awards Augie's Krebasch

Augustana senior Kat Krebasch was named Tuesday as the women's field athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Krebasch was recognized for winning the pole vault at the St. Ambrose Spring Opener with an effort of 12 feet, 2.5 inches, a height that ranks seventh on the NCAA Division III national outdoor list.

Ambrose defender honored

Morgan Curzon, a junior on St. Ambrose women's lacrosse team, has been named as the defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The defender from South Elgin, Ill., had four goals and added one assist in both of the Fighting Bees' wins last week. Curzon also caused a game-high four turnovers and collected five ground balls in a win over Augustana and won three draw controls in a win over St. Mary (Kan.).

