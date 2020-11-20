local briefs

Longtime ISU assistant dies

Jim Hallihan, the long-time top assistant coach on Johnny Orr's basketball staff at Iowa State and a former executive director of the Iowa Sports Foundation, died Friday at the age of 75.

The Decatur, Ill., native served as Orr's assistant at Iowa State from 1982-94, helping coach the Cyclones to six NCAA tourney berths including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1986.

Following Orr's retirement in 1994, Halllihan remained in Ames and in his role with the Iowa Sports Foundation oversaw the growth of the Iowa Games from two events to over 20 events and 190,000 participants annually.

ISU sets start times

Iowa State has set the starting times for four of its seven nonconference men's basketball games.

The Cyclones will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at noon on Nov. 29 and will play noon games against Jackson State on Dec. 20 and Chicago State on Dec. 22.

ISU's game against South Dakota State on Dec. 2 has been set for a 6 p.m. start.

Starting times for three other nonconference games, at home against DePaul on Dec. 6, at Iowa on Dec. 11 and at Mississippi State on Jan. 30, will be set at a later date.

