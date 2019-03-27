I-Club to hold trivia night
The Greater Quad-Cities I-Club is holding a trivia night Saturday, April 6 at the Walcott American Legion, 121 West Bryant St., in Walcott, Iowa.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia scheduled to begin a 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person for teams of six to eight players. There will be door prizes and cash prizes awarded to the top three teams. Proceeds go to support University of Iowa athletics.
For more information, or to reserve a table, email Larry Koberg at lkoberg@mchsi.com, or call or text 563-210-0935.
Lawler-Woodley fight scheduled
Bettendorf grad Robbie Lawler verbally agreed to fight Tyron Woodley as the headline bout of UFC Fight Night on June 29 in Minneapolis. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, sources confirmed verbal agreements by both parties are in place.
Lawler is coming off a controversial submission loss to Ben Askren at UFC 235 last month. The bout was stopped in the first round when Askren held Lawler in a choke hold but replays showed Lawler may have still been in the fight when it was called.
Tyron Woodley lost the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at the same event in Las Vegas.
It's a rematch of the 2016 title fight where Woodley beat Lawler via first-round knockout at UFC 201 to take the title from Lawler.
Cyclones get Portsmouth invites
Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb will both be participants in the Portsmouth Invitational later this month, it was announced Wednesday.
The event is a showcase for graduating seniors, with 64 of the best from across the country participating in a four-day, 12-game tournament in front of NBA front office and coaching personnel.
Shayok was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his only season as a Cyclone after transferring from Virginia. Weiler-Babb averaged a 2.59 assist-to-turnover ratio during his three-year ISU career, third all-time.
— Ames Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.