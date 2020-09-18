local briefs

Hinson to miss ISU season

Junior Blake Hinson will miss the upcoming Iowa State University men's basketball season because of a continuing medical condition, which school officials say is unrelated to COVID-19.

Hinson transferred to Iowa State after playing two seasons at Mississippi, where he averaged 9.1 points and hit 91 3-point baskets while starting 58 of the 60 games he played.

ISU coach Steve Prohm said Hinson will be returning to Florida to be with his family, but will continue his classwork at Iowa State.

"We fully support his desire to return home and look forward to his return when the time is right for him,'' Prohm said in a statement. "I know that when he returns, Blake will continue to be a leader this season and next when he is back on the court with our team.''

Drake promotes former Hawkeyes

Two former University of Iowa basketball players currently working on the staff at Drake have been promoted by coach Darian DeVries.

Matt Gatens, the Bulldogs' director of operations the past two seasons, moves into an assistant coaching position while Brady Ellingson becomes Drake's director of operations after spending last season as a graduate manager.