local briefs

Hinson to miss ISU season
Junior Blake Hinson will miss the upcoming Iowa State University men's basketball season because of a continuing medical condition, which school officials say is unrelated to COVID-19.
Hinson transferred to Iowa State after playing two seasons at Mississippi, where he averaged 9.1 points and hit 91 3-point baskets while starting 58 of the 60 games he played.
ISU coach Steve Prohm said Hinson will be returning to Florida to be with his family, but will continue his classwork at Iowa State.
"We fully support his desire to return home and look forward to his return when the time is right for him,'' Prohm said in a statement. "I know that when he returns, Blake will continue to be a leader this season and next when he is back on the court with our team.''
Drake promotes former Hawkeyes
Two former University of Iowa basketball players currently working on the staff at Drake have been promoted by coach Darian DeVries.
Matt Gatens, the Bulldogs' director of operations the past two seasons, moves into an assistant coaching position while Brady Ellingson becomes Drake's director of operations after spending last season as a graduate manager.
"They have built tremendous relationships and credibility with our guys and I'm looking forward to them continuing to grow in their careers and have an even greater impact on our program,'' DeVries said.
Gatens has overseen scheduling, travel, scouting and camps since joining the Drake staff two years ago after spending a year at Auburn.
Ellingson transferred to Drake for his senior season during the 2018-19 school year and coordinated the Bulldogs' video and scouting operations a year ago.
Tipton cancels Friday activities
All Tipton High School activities scheduled for Friday, including the football game against West Liberty, were either postponed or canceled, the district announced on its Twitter account Friday.
The Tweet said the move was made to ensure student safety.
West Liberty added a game against Lisbon for Friday instead.
