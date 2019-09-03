UNI to offer beer at games

Northern Iowa announced Tuesday that it will make beer available to fans attending football games at the UNI-Dome and men's basketball games at the McLeod Center beginning with Saturday's home football opener against Southern Utah.

"We always look for ways to improve our fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible,'' director of athletics David Harris said in a statement announcing the decision.

A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time and anyone who purchases alcohol will be required to obtain a wristband at designated ID stations in the facility.

In both the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, alcohol will remain strictly prohibited in the student section and in TC's Kids Zone.

In the UNI-Dome, alcohol-free zones are the lower sections of E, F, G and H and all of section A. In the McLeod Center, alcohol will be prohibited in sections 110, 111 and 112.

