Gustafson makes Wooden list
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 list.
The list, chosen by a poll of national women's college basketball media members, is comprised of the front-runners for the Wooden Most Outstanding Player Award.
In addition, she was also tabbed as the Naismith Women's Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in wins over Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Gustafson leads the nation in scoring (26.8) and field goal percentage (71.1 percent) and fifth in rebounding (12.9).
She is the Hawkeyes' all-time leader in scoring and rebounding.
Q-C 7-on-7 tryouts
Tryouts for the Boom Quad-Cities 7-on-7 18U football team designed for players currently in 9-11 grades will be held Saturday.
The tryouts are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, and preregistration is required.
Registration is available at boomiowa.eventbrite.com, and additional information can be obtained from Spencer Davis at 815-878-9599.
