ISU-Akron set for 11 a.m.

The starting time for Iowa State's home football game against Akron on Sept. 22 was announced Monday. The game will kick at 11 a.m. and will be televised by Fox Sports Net.

Randle on US qualifying team

Rock Island's Chasson Randle is among 10 players with NBA experience who have been selected as part of USA Basketball's World Cup Qualifying Team.

Randle will train in Las Vegas through Thursday for a team which plays Uruguay in a FIBA World Cup Qualifying game on Friday in Las Vegas and meets Panama next Monday in Panama City.

The team is coached by Jeff Van Gundy. He is assisted by NBA G League Westchester Knicks coach Mike Miller and former Georgetown coach John Thompson III.

